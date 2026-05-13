County OED announces $150K in grant funding available for financial literacy programs

County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced that $150,000 in grant funding is available to support financial literacy programs that strengthen economic resilience and opportunity for Maui County residents. Applications are open now and must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 15, 2026.

Eligible programs should provide accessible, real-world financial education in areas, such as budgeting, saving, credit, banking access, housing readiness and small business financial management. Programs that integrate workforce development, entrepreneurship and support for key sectors within Maui County’s kamaʻāina economy are strongly encouraged.

Administered through OED, this funding opportunity reflects the County’s continued commitment to supporting the launch, growth and long-term sustainability of community organizations and small businesses.

“Through this initiative, OED aims to equip individuals, families, entrepreneurs and organizations with the tools needed not only to succeed, but to sustain and grow their impact over time — ensuring that community-based organizations and small businesses remain strong, stable and able to serve Maui County residents,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “These investments are designed to build practical financial skills while strengthening the foundation for a locally driven, resilient economy.”

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The County is prioritizing programs that serve Maui County residents, particularly underserved communities, and that offer low- or no-cost participation with clear, measurable outcomes. Applicants should demonstrate organizational readiness, strong partnerships and the ability to deliver meaningful and lasting results.

For eligibility requirements, program guidelines, application materials and how to apply, visit https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit .

For general information on County OED, visit www.mauicounty.gov/OED.

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