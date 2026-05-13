ILWU Local 142 endorses Green Party Candidate Pāʻele Kiakona for state House

Pāʻele Kiakona.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 142 has endorsed Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona for Hawaiʻi State House District 14, marking a notable departure from the union’s typical political endorsements. The move reflects a rare crossover between organized labor and the grassroots movement that emerged after the Lahaina fires.

The endorsement cites Kiakona’s work on SB 2919 (Act 17), legislation that granted counties the authority to regulate or phase out short-term rentals (STRs) to expand long-term housing.

“Many talk about affordable housing and standing with local people, but it is our actions that define who we are,” said ILWU’s Maui Division Director Stephen West, “and Pāʻele has already turned words into action by fighting for housing, recovery, and a future where working families can stay in place. Our organization has also chosen to act, not just speak; we are pivoting toward leaders who show up, listen, and serve.”

Pāʻele Kiakona

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The push for SB 2919 was part of the “Fishing for Housing” movement led by Lahaina Strong, where Kiakona serves as a lead organizer. The campaign became one of the most visible grassroots housing efforts to emerge in the aftermath of the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

“I am deeply honored and energized to receive the official endorsement of ILWU Local 142,” said Pāʻele Kiakona. “This partnership is historic because it shows that the needs of our working class, our longshoremen, hotel workers, and families, transcend traditional party politics. Together, we fought for SB 2919 to take back our neighborhoods. Now, we are taking that fight to the State House to ensure that West Maui’s future is built on housing sovereignty, living wages, and genuine community-led recovery.”

Kiakona’s campaign has focused on housing, disaster recovery, environmental stewardship, and economic justice.

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As of Monday afternoon, there were eight individuals who had pulled papers for the District 14 House seat. Three individuals had already filed for candidacy. The list of potential contenders includes: