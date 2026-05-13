Lahaina Restoration Foundation online auction now live through May 20 at 6 p.m.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s online auction includes bidding on a 5 day/ 4 night stay in a 2-bedroom villa at a participating Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, or Westin Vacation Club resort.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s online auction is officially underway, opening the door for supporters near and far to bid on an exciting collection of items and experiences while helping preserve Lahaina’s historic places.

Featuring more than 100 items generously donated by businesses, artists, and community members, the online fundraiser offers something for everyone—from travel opportunities and culinary experiences to locally crafted treasures and popular gift certificates.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s online auction includes bidding on a hands-on dumpling workshop with celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong

Highlights include a hands-on dumpling workshop with celebrity chef Lee Anne Wong and a 5-

day/4-night stay in a two-bedroom villa at a participating Marriott, Sheraton, or Westin Vacation Club resort, with destinations across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

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A one-of-a-kind, beautifully crafted king-size quilt – part of a generous quilt donation through Maui Quilt Shop – is also featured in the auction.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s online auction includes bidding on a one-of-a-kind, king-size quilt, donated through Maui Quilt Shop.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation extends its heartfelt mahalo to the many supporters who contributed items and experiences. Every bid directly supports the restoration of Lahaina’s unique historic landmarks.

Bidding opens Sunday, May 10 at noon, and closes Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 6pm.

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Participants can browse items and place bids at: https://app.betterunite.com/lahainarestorationfoundation-lahainarestorationfoundation2026benefitluau/Offers?silentauction=1