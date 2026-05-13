Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:40 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:52 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:26 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, short period NW swell fades today and will be replaced by a small to moderate, long period NW swell that will peak on Thursday bringing small to moderate surf to favored exposures. Small, medium to long period S swell maintains small surf along S shores. Meanwhile, locally strong trades maintain choppy short period conditions along E shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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