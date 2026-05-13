Mayor Bissen opens War Memorial stadium for graduation ceremonies May 17, 18

PC: file courtesy Hawai’i Department of Education.

Although the War Memorial Complex stadium has been closed for upgrades, Mayor Richard Bissen is opening the County facility on Sunday, May 17, and Monday, May 18, 2026, for two graduation ceremonies.

“Our County of Maui administration understands how meaningful milestone events like high school graduations are for our community,” Mayor Bissen said. “We worked closely with our construction partners to identify an opportunity that would allow these celebrations to move forward.”

County Department of Parks and Recreation is advising that the public should be aware of increased traffic in the area before and after graduation ceremonies, along with War Memorial closures to accommodate the events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dates and times of War Memorial Complex impacts include the following:

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, War Memorial tennis courts and War Memorial Little League Fields Nos. 1-5 will be closed May 17-18.

Maui High School commencement will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 17. Gates to the stadium parking lot open at 3 p.m. and guests with tickets will be allowed into the stadium at 3:30 p.m. Lei giving will follow the commencement and finish at 7 p.m.

Baldwin High School commencement will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 18. Gates to the stadium parking lot open at 3:15 p.m. and guests with tickets will be allowed into the stadium at 4:45 p.m. Lei giving will follow the commencement and finish at 8 p.m.

War Memorial Complex stadium facilities, including the track and field, were closed starting June 20, 2025, for a capital improvement project.

Work includes minor structural repairs, waterproofing and repainting facility structures and replacing items, such as football field goals, scoreboard, public address system and utility equipment. The War Memorial Complex stadium parking lot remains open during the project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD