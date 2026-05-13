Washington man charged with harassment for allegedly hurling large rock at endangered monk seal ‘Lani’

Washington man charged with harassing endangered monk seal “Lani” by allegedly hurling a large rock at her head. Photos courtesy: US Department of Justice / montage edit

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, was charged by criminal complaint on May 12, 2026, for allegedly harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal’s head, according to United States Attorney Ken Sorenson. Lytvynchuk’s alleged actions are in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, the US Department of Justice reports.

Lytvynchuk was arrested on Wednesday May 13, 2026, near Seattle, Washington by Special Agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lytvynchuk is currently in custody and is scheduled for an initial appearance on these charges in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington (Seattle courthouse) on May 14, 2026 at 9 a.m.

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According to the criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Lytvynchuk was observed and filmed on May 5, 2026 walking along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui tracking the movements of a Hawaiian monk seal, known as “Lani,” as she playfully pushed a floating log close to the shoreline.

According to the complaint, Lytvynchuk then picked up a large rock, took aim, and threw the rock directly at Lani’s head. The rock reportedly narrowly missed her nose, startling her, and causing her to rear up out of the water, the department reports.

Witnesses immediately confronted Lytvynchuk and told him they had contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was “rich enough to pay the fines,” before walking away, the Department of Justice reports. “According to witnesses, Lani remained largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident, which caused much concern over her welfare,” according to the US Department of Justice.

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If convicted, Lytvynchuk, faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release. Lytvynchuk also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

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“The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani,” said US Attorney Ken Sorenson. “We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court.”

The charges in the criminal complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by a United States District Judge based on the statutory sentencing factors and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

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The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Marine Fisheries Service – Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the case. Assistant US Attorney Michael Nammar is prosecuting the case.