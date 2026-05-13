Yuki Lei Sugimura files nomination papers for Mayor of Maui County

Yuki Lei for Mayor Campaign Chairman Robert Stoner, County Council Vice Chair

and now Maui Mayoral Candidate Yuki Lei Sugimura and Tak Sugimura, husband of the

candidate, sign papers officially establishing the campaign. Photo Courtesy of Yuki Lei For

Mayor. File PC: (February 2026)

Surrounded by supporters, friends, family, and community members, Yuki Lei Sugimura officially filed her nomination papers Tuesday to run for Mayor of Maui County, taking an important step in a campaign centered on “honesty, accountability, and leadership that prioritizes unity over division.”

Sugimura said filing her papers is more than a campaign milestone. It is a commitment to continue serving the people of Maui County with humility, care, and a focus on the core issues facing all of Maui Nui.

“Today is not just about filing papers,” Sugimura said. “It is about stepping forward with a deep commitment to serve the people of Maui County.”

Through her service on the Maui County Council, Sugimura said she has worked hard to advance thoughtful policy, but she has also seen that good policy is only the beginning. To create meaningful improvements in the daily lives of local families, County government must be able to execute with accountability, action, and compassion for the people it serves.

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Sugimura said her decision to run comes from years of discussions with residents across Maui Nui.

“This campaign begins with unity and bringing people together” Sugimura said. “What I hear from people is pretty simple. They want a government that leads with integrity, responds to their concerns, and follows through on the things that matter to local families.”

Sugimura said Maui County is facing serious and interconnected challenges, including housing affordability, government inefficiency, the high cost of living, homelessness, and public trust in government. She emphasized that these issues require practical solutions, collaboration, and leadership that is willing to listen and work with others.

Sugimura said her campaign will focus on five core priorities:

Making Government Work for People: Improving service delivery, reducing unnecessary delays, addressing redundancy, providing adequate resources for our hardworking County employees, and focusing on the core functions that residents rely on every day.

Housing and Infrastructure: Supporting responsible housing solutions by addressing the foundations that make housing possible, including water, wastewater, roads, and permitting.

Economic Resilience: Supporting local businesses, working families, and responsible economic development while addressing cost-of-living pressures affecting all residents.

Water and Resource Development: Preparing Maui County for the future through infrastructure investment, environmental stewardship, and respect for cultural and community values.

Restoring Faith and Trust in Local Government: Leading with transparency, accountability, compassion, and the courage to make decisions that put the best interest of the people at the forefront.

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Sugimura said making government work for people means returning to the fundamentals: listening to residents, taking action to improve basic services, managing public resources, and ensuring that government decisions are guided by the public interest.

“Government should not feel distant from the community it supports,” Sugimura said. “It should be accessible, accountable, and focused on solving real problems. That starts with remembering that public service is about people.”

Sugimura said the campaign ahead will be grounded in conversations throughout Maui County. As she filed her papers, she reflected on the future of Maui County and the responsibility leaders have to the next generation.

“This place has given so much to all of us,” Sugimura said. It has shaped our values and our sense of belonging. Now we have a responsibility to care for it, to make sure our children and grandchildren can still see a future here, and to make sure the people of Maui County feel supported, and hopeful for the years ahead.”

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“I am running because I care deeply about Maui County and the people who call this place home,” Sugimura said. “I am ready to listen, ready to work, and ready to serve with compassion, integrity and aloha.”

As of Monday, May 11, the following individuals had either pulled papers or filed to run for Maui mayor:

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Bissen, Richard T., Jr. (filed: May 11, 2026)

Harris, Dwight L. (pulled papers: April 9, 2026)

Herrmann, Justin (filed March 4, 2026)

La Costa, P. Denise (pulled papers: Feb. 2, 2026)

Moses, Joseph (pulled papers: Feb. 4, 2026)

Petteson, Amy (pulled papers: April 21, 2026)

Sugimura, Yuki Lei Kashiwa (pulled papers: Feb. 10, 2026; filed May 12, 2026)

Welsh, Callahan P. (pulled papers: April 27, 2026)

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.

Fore more information, to volunteer, or to join the campaign, visit: www.yukileiformayor.com or

contact info@yukileiformayor.com.