Final Maui remembrance event ahead of Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i

On Saturday, May 16, Maui residents are invited to participate in the final remembrance event ahead of the 28th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi ceremony. Community members will have the opportunity to write personal messages in honor of loved ones, which will be placed on collective remembrance lanterns for the Memorial Day ceremony at Ala Moana Beach Park on Monday, May 25.

Individuals can also submit remembrances online at LanternFloatingHawaii.com through May 24, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. HST. These submissions will be printed out and affixed to Collective Remembrance Lanterns and floated from the canoes during the ceremony.

The Maui Community Remembrance Event for Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Maui Mall Village in Kahului. The event will include participation from Rev. Clayton Taniyama, Shinnyo-en Hawaiʻi Temple practitioners and community members.

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Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i is a free, public event officiated by Shinnyo-en, an international Buddhist community with Japanese roots, and presented by its locally-based, community support arm Nā Lei Aloha Foundation. The annual ceremony draws participants from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds, creating a shared moment of remembrance, harmony and international friendship.

For more information on the event visit LanternFloatingHawaii.com, email info@naleialoha.org, or call 808-942-1848. For more information about Shinnyo-en visit Shinnyoen.org.