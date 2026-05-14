Maui News

Maluhia Maui Rotary hosts E-Cycle Fundraiser, May 16

May 14, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
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PC: Maluhia Maui Rotary Club

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club is making it easier to dispose of unwanted electronics with a community E-Cycle Fundraiser on Saturday, May 16 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Rotary volunteers will provide home and office pickup for old electronics. Simply schedule a pickup, and the team will come to you.

Accepted items for collection include: monitors, TVs, computers and printers.

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Each item can be recycled for a $20 donation, with an additional $10 fee to securely wipe all data from electronic devices.

Organizers say electronic waste is especially challenging to manage on an island like Maui. With limited landfill space and high environmental sensitivity, it’s crucial to keep toxic materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium out of the waste stream. Recycling electronics properly prevents pollution, conserves resources, and protects our island ecosystem.

“This is about more than convenience—it’s about environmental responsibility. On an island,
every piece of waste matters,” said a spokesperson from the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club. “We’re
proud to offer this service to the community while raising funds for our local projects.”

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