Maui Police Department illuminated in blue light to honor National Police Week

National Police Week. PC: Maui Police Department

In honor of National Police Week, a delegation of personnel from the Maui Police Department is attending the annual memorial events in Washington, D.C., including the addition of Officer Suzanne O to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where her service and sacrifice will be formally honored alongside officers from across the nation.

National Police Week. PC: Maui Police Department

As part of the department’s recognition of National Police Week, the Wailuku Police Station will be illuminated in blue throughout May as a visible show of remembrance, respect, and support for fallen officers and the law enforcement profession.

The Maui Police Department extended appreciation to Maui County Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura for coordinating the lighting initiative and to Village Audio & Lighting, whose support helped make this tribute possible.

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National Police Week is observed annually to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across the nation and to recognize the continued commitment of those who serve their communities each day.

The Maui Police Department joins agencies nationwide in remembering those who have fallen and honoring the dedication of officers, dispatchers, and professional staff who continue to serve with courage and commitment.