Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2026

May 14, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:37 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:26 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:57 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new small to moderate, long period NW to NNW (320 degree to 330 degree) swell will likely peak late this afternoon into the evening and produce above average surf along north facing shores. This swell should gradually fade late tonight into the weekend. 


A mix of small, medium to long period south swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores into the weekend. A series of gales passing near New Zealand should send a series of small south swells to the Hawaiian Islands all throughout next week. Surf should rise to near the summer average around Sunday and hold through the week. 


Along east facing shores, locally strong trades will maintain rough and choppy surf. A slight decrease of wind swell is expected tonight into the weekend as the trades weaken to moderate to locally fresh speeds. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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