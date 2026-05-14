Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:37 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:26 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:57 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new small to moderate, long period NW to NNW (320 degree to 330 degree) swell will likely peak late this afternoon into the evening and produce above average surf along north facing shores. This swell should gradually fade late tonight into the weekend.

A mix of small, medium to long period south swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores into the weekend. A series of gales passing near New Zealand should send a series of small south swells to the Hawaiian Islands all throughout next week. Surf should rise to near the summer average around Sunday and hold through the week.

Along east facing shores, locally strong trades will maintain rough and choppy surf. A slight decrease of wind swell is expected tonight into the weekend as the trades weaken to moderate to locally fresh speeds.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.