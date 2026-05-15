Deadline to request curbside pickup for storm debris is May 22

DPW work today, April 7, includes clearing debris along Pūlehu Road from last storm. PC: County of Maui

Kona Low storms right-of-way debris removal service will conclude Friday, May 22, 2026, according to the County of Maui Office of Recovery.

Removal services are only for residential green waste, mud and nonhazardous construction and demolition debris from the Kona low storms and other severe weather that impacted Maui County in March and April 2026. Pickups are conducted as available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To request removal, follow these steps:

Pile and separate storm-related green waste and mud, along with construction and demolition debris, no farther than 3 feet from the road or public right-of-way. County workers will not enter private property to remove debris.

Photograph each pile to help show the pickup location.

Report the pickup location via the SeeClickFix/COM Connect link on the County website, mauicounty.gov. Select the category “Severe Weather March/April 2026.”

Make sure to input the correct address and upload pictures.

Allow three to five days for pickup teams to respond. Follow the status of a request through COM Connect.

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The County Department of Environmental Management, Department of Public Works (DPW), Maui Emergency Management Agency and Office of Recovery mobilized resources to assist residents with residential property cleanup starting in March after back-to-back Kona low storms.

The County will no longer respond to requests for right-of-way debris pick-up after May 22, 2026. Residents are encouraged to self-haul storm debris to County landfills or composting centers when possible to reduce the strain on local resources.

For more information on storm recovery, visit mauirecovers.org/konastorm.