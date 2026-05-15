HawaiiUSA and Southwest partner to help Maui students gain financial education experiences

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and Southwest Airlines

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and Southwest Airlines are continuing their partnership to help empower Maui students through financial education, leadership development, and access to new opportunities beyond the classroom.

Since 2023, Southwest Airlines has sponsored travel for Maui students participating in HawaiiUSA’s Student-Operated Credit Union program, helping students travel to Oʻahu for educational experiences focused on financial wellness, personal growth, and community connection. Another group of Maui SOCU students traveled to Honolulu on Wednesday, as part of the ongoing partnership.

HawaiiUSA launched its first Maui SOCU at Iao Intermediate School in 2023 and has since expanded to three Maui-based SOCU programs, all supported through Southwest Airlinesʻ partnership. The program gives students hands-on experience in financial literacy, communication, customer service, and leadership by helping operate student-run credit unions on their campuses and within their communities.

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“This partnership is about much more than transportation or a field trip,” said Sylvia Ho, HawaiiUSA Senior Business Relationship Officer and coordinator of Maui’s SOCUs. “Southwest Airlines has helped create meaningful opportunities for Maui students to build confidence, strengthen financial skills, and broaden their horizons through experiences that support long-term financial empowerment and leadership development.”

Financial wellness and financial literacy remain important issues for Hawaiʻi’s youth, particularly as students prepare for future educational and career opportunities. Through the SOCU program, students gain practical skills in managing money, developing workplace skills, and learning the importance of saving and financial responsibility early in life.

“Southwest signed on early to support bringing these Maui student leaders to Oahu for training, meetings, and impactful visits to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol,” said Kelly Knox, Southwest Airlines Senior Corporate Responsibility Advisor for Hawaiʻi. “Our interisland service keeps Hawaiʻi connected, and it makes possible countless moments that matter, like these journeys that build leadership skills and financial literacy. We’re proud to play a role in shaping these future leaders of Hawaiʻi.”

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HawaiiUSA’s SOCU program is part of the credit union’s broader commitment to improving the financial well-being of Hawaiʻi’s communities through education, mentorship, and accessible financial resources for all generations.