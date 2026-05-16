Guardrail work to shift and close lanes on Honoapiʻilani Highway

Honoapiʻilani Highway sign. PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that a guardrail project on Honoapiʻilani Highway beginning on Monday, May 18, will affect lanes.

A single lane in either direction between Mile 22 and 22.8 in the vicinity of Leialiʻi Parkway and Fleming Road will be closed or shifted from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 18 to Friday, May 22 for the work. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the work. Crews will alternate working on the makai or mauka side of the highway.

This is part of a federal aid emergency project for recovery from the 2023 Maui wildfires. The project is expected to last around three months and move southbound, ending near Kapunakea Street. There will be continued lane shifts or lane closures for the duration of the project.

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Weekly updates, including any additional lane closures, will be provided. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.