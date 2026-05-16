Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:30 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:36 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.8 feet 08:09 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell will continue to decline through Sunday night, with surf along north- facing shores following suit. A medium-period north northwest reinforcement may provide another small bump in surf along north- facing shores by early morning on Monday, followed by another small reinforcing swell on Tuesday. Surf along west-facing shores will remain mostly steady through the rest of the weekend as the northwest swell influence gradually declines, but a new, long- period south southwest swell fills in.

A mix of small, medium- to long-period south swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores for the next several days. The long-period south southwest swell described above will increase surf along south-facing shores through Sunday. Additional small, medium to long-period south swell reinforcements will arrive Sunday through mid-week.

Moderate to fresh trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores for the next several days.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.