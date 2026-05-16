Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium-period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell will continue to decline through Sunday night, with surf along north- facing shores following suit. A medium-period north northwest reinforcement may provide another small bump in surf along north- facing shores by early morning on Monday, followed by another small reinforcing swell on Tuesday. Surf along west-facing shores will remain mostly steady through the rest of the weekend as the northwest swell influence gradually declines, but a new, long- period south southwest swell fills in.
A mix of small, medium- to long-period south swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores for the next several days. The long-period south southwest swell described above will increase surf along south-facing shores through Sunday. Additional small, medium to long-period south swell reinforcements will arrive Sunday through mid-week.
Moderate to fresh trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores for the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com