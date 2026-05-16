Paid parking to resume at Baldwin Home parking lot in Lahaina on May 18

Baldwin Home paid parking lot. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announces that paid parking will resume at the Baldwin Home parking lot in Lahaina beginning May 18, 2026. Parking fees collected at the lot directly support the restoration and rebuilding of Lahaina’s historic sites.

Following the 2023 Lahaina Fire, the Baldwin Home parking lot remained free to the public in order to help meet emergency and recovery needs during a challenging time for the community. The foundation is grateful to have been able to support residents, workers, and recovery efforts by keeping the lot open and free during that period.

As the community continues to move forward in the recovery and reopening of Lahaina, the foundation is beginning the important work of restoring its historic properties. Revenue generated from parking at the Baldwin Home lot will directly support the preservation and rebuilding of eight historic sites stewarded by the foundation.

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“This small step helps us continue the long journey of restoring Lahaina’s historic places,” said Theo Morrison. “Parking revenues play an essential role in helping us care for these sites and ensure that Lahaina’s history and sense of place are restored and preserved for future generations.”

The Baldwin Home parking lot is owned and operated by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1962. For more than 60 years, the foundation has served as a steward and storyteller of Lahaina’s cultural and historic heritage.

Free public parking remains available at several nearby Maui County lots, including Papelekane Street Parking (by the harbor), Prison Street/Front Street Lot and Shaw Street/Front Street Lot.

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The Lahaina Restoration Foundation extends its mahalo to the community for its continued support and cooperation as Lahaina moves forward in recovery and restoration.