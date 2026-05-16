The Westin Maui to mark nation’s 250th birthday with drone show, aerial orchid drop

The Westin Maui will celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday with an aerial drone show and a helicopter orchid drop. PC: The Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali is planning a weeklong Fourth of July celebration that trades traditional fireworks for a choreographed drone light show and the resort’s signature “flowerworks” — a helicopter drop of orchids over the pool deck.

The 16th Annual Fourth of July Celebration runs July 1–6 and is timed to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary. Resort General Manager Josh Hargrove said the event is meant to reflect both the national milestone and a Maui sensibility.

“From pioneering the ‘flowerworks’ tradition to introducing a large-scale drone show, we’re reimagining how people celebrate, honoring the occasion while being mindful of our environment and sense of place,” Hargrove said.

A helicopter drops flowers as part of a Fourth of July “flowerworks” display at The Westin Maui. PC: The Westin Maui

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The flowerworks event, which the resort says originated at the Westin Maui, features orchids released from a helicopter above the pool deck. Guests can catch the blooms and weave them into lei. The drone show on the evening of July 4 will feature hundreds of synchronized drones in formations inspired by the ocean, Hawaiʻi, and the theme of the national anniversary. Resort officials described both as environmentally conscious alternatives to pyrotechnics.

The July 4 schedule also includes an oceanfront barbecue on the Hōkūpa’a Lawn, live music from Adrian Trevino, keiki activities including lei making and face painting, and Selawe’s Wings Eating Contest, with prizes including a two-night resort stay.

Cultural programming throughout the week includes hula and ukulele lessons, wildlife experiences and nightly sunset torch lighting.

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The resort is also offering a “Stars & Stripes Over Maui” package for stays booked through July 15. A four-night stay in select ocean-view rooms comes with a 15% discount and a $250 resort credit. Bookings can be made at hokupaamaui.com/offers using code E6772.