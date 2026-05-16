Pilina at Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has received a Two Pin distinction from The Pinnacle Guide. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

Pilina at Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has become the first bar in Hawaiʻi to receive recognition from The Pinnacle Guide, earning a Two Pin distinction from the global cocktail bar rating system that honored just 46 establishments worldwide in 2026.

The accolade places Pilina among an elite tier of bars recognized internationally for exceptional cocktail craftsmanship, hospitality, consistency and overall guest experience. The Pinnacle Guide awards one, two or three pins based on defined standards of excellence rather than traditional head-to-head rankings, making each recognized bar a standard-bearer in its own right rather than a competitor in a list.

Seafood rears its head at the Pilina at Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

The bar, whose name means “relationship or connection” in Hawaiian, draws its beverage program from Maui’s cultural and agricultural landscape, pairing locally sourced ingredients with globally influenced techniques. Since opening, Pilina has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of cocktail storytelling in Hawaiʻi while remaining grounded in authentic hospitality and a deep respect for local culture.

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General Manager Rena Parker called the recognition “deeply meaningful” for the team. “Every detail of the Pilina experience is rooted in connection — to our guests, our community, our culture, and the incredible ingredients found throughout Hawaii,” Parker said. “This recognition is truly a reflection of the passion and dedication our entire team brings to the bar every single day.”

A chef shows a wedge of ahi before it’s sliced into bits for sushi. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani

The Pinnacle Guide was established to celebrate excellence in cocktail bars on a global scale through a rigorous evaluation process that goes beyond the drinks themselves, examining hospitality, inclusivity, consistency and the full arc of the guest journey. Being the sole Hawaii entry among the 2026 honorees underscores how far Maui’s dining and hospitality scene has evolved as a destination recognized not just regionally but on the world stage.

For more information, visit pilinamaui.com or thepinnacleguide.com.