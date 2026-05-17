2026 Memorial Day Tribute to honor fallen heroes at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao

The Maui County Veterans Council invites the community to attend the 2026 Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

This year’s observance will honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States and our community. Veterans, military representatives, community organizations, families, and residents from across Maui Nui are encouraged to attend as the community comes together in remembrance, gratitude, and unity. The tribute is open to the public.

The ceremony will include moments of remembrance, ceremonial honors, wreath and floral tributes, and participation from members of the veteran and military community. Organizations wishing to participate in the wreath or floral tribute presentation are encouraged to indicate their organization name during RSVP registration.

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“This observance is an opportunity for our community to pause together in honor of those who gave everything in service to our nation,” said Chelsea Fernandez, President of the Maui County Veterans Council. “We invite the community to join us in remembering our fallen heroes and supporting the families, veterans, and generations connected to their legacy.”

Community members are encouraged to RSVP in advance to assist organizers with seating and event coordination. For more information about the event, participation opportunities, or general inquiries, please contact the Maui County Veterans Council at mauicountyveterans@gmail.com or call 808-359-1616.

The Maui County Veterans Council welcomes the community to join in this meaningful observance as we honor, remember, and never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.