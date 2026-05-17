June 2 deadline approaches for candidate filing

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Primary election ballot. PC: Office of the County Clerk, Maui

Potential candidates interested in appearing on this year’s ballot have until 4:30 p.m. on June 2, 2026, to file nomination papers.

Those interested are encouraged to review the 2026 Hawaiʻi Candidate’s Manual.

The candidate report, which is updated daily with newly filed candidates, is found online at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports.

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Appointments for candidate filing services are strongly recommended and may be made by contacting the Maui County Clerk’s Office, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749. For additional information, visit https://mauicountyvotes.gov/.