Utility work along Piʻilani-Kula Highway in ʻUlupalakua to impact traffic, May 19

ʻUlupalakua. File photo by Wendy Osher.

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews will be performing work along Piʻilani-Kula Highway near ʻUlupalakua Ranch Road at both intersections between mile markers 15 and 17 in Upcountry Maui on Tuesday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires alternating lane closure along Piʻilani-Kula Highway near ʻUlupalakua Ranch Road at both intersections between miles 15 and 17. The work involves the installation of new electrical equipment using bucket trucks and will impact area traffic during this time. Planned service interruptions are needed to complete this work and customers impacted are being directly notified.

Safety signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

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Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.