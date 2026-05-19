Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park. Photo by Wendy Osher.

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park on Maui.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health advises beach users to stay out of waters that appear brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain, even if a Brown Water Advisory has not been issued in the area.

After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels. The Department recommends staying out of these affected waters for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Department of Health advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.

If the water is brown, turn around.

For more information and updates, see:

http://eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/event/2071/details/view.