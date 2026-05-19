Tickets are on sale for Grand Taste at Maui AgFest. 12 tastes in four categories: ʻĀina, Kai, Vegetarian and Dessert.

Maui chefs know the secret to any winning recipe: start by using only island-grown produce and fresh local meat and fish. Building on this tried-and-true standard, 12 Maui chefs will create 12 original recipes and compete for top honors in Grand Taste at Maui AgFest on Saturday, May 30. This popular event gives attendees a chance to sample delicious creations from some of Maui’s hottest chefs, and then to vote on their favorite. No wonder Grand Taste is always a sellout.

“We’re proud that Maui agriculture supports a strong culinary scene, and it works both ways: these loyal chefs and restaurants give Maui agriculture unwavering support through good and bad times,” says Warren K. Watanabe, executive director of Maui County Farm Bureau, which together with the Maui 4-H Livestock Association, presents the 17th Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair this year. “We appreciate the diversity of Maui’s restaurant scene and the relationships that agriculture has with our resort partners and independently owned restaurants.”

Last year’s Grand Taste chefs included ʻĀina – Nolan Gonzales of Tiffanyʻs Restaurant & Bar, Damian Rubio of Merriman’s Kapalua, and Chance Savell – Andaz Maui Resort & Spa; Kai – Cody Margason of Tin Roof, Scotty Roberts of Makawao Public House and Jonathan Pasion of Fairmont Kea Lani; Vegetarian – Vanessa Castillo of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Ryan Luckey of The Pint & Cork (now at Kamehameha Golf Course) and Joey Macadangdang – Balai Pata; and Dessert – Terry Manegdeg of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Toby Matsubara of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa and Hannah Stanchfield of UH Maui College, Culinary Arts Program.

Ulupono Initiative returns as the sponsor of Grand Taste this year. Chefs again will create dishes in one of four categories: ʻĀina, Kai, Vegetarian and Dessert. This year’s lineup includes seven returning chefs who are all past winners including Matt Dela Cruz, Ryan Luckey, Marc McDowell, Damian Rubio, Jonathan Pasion, Alvin Savella, and Gevin Utrillo; and five first-time participants this year are Allan Alquisalas, Mitch Atwell, Jennifer Langley, Colleen Murphy, and Zach Laidlaw, a two-time finalist on “Next Level Chef” with Gordon Ramsay, Laidlaw pre debut participated in Grand Taste as a judge.

The 2026 Grand Taste chefs and their selected main ingredients are:

ʻĀina

Jennifer Langley, executive sous chef, Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata – Pork

Alvin Savella, chef, Coco Deck – Venison

Gevin Utrillo, chef, Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa – Beef

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Kai

Allan Alquisalas, chef de cuisine, Andaz Maui Wailea – Kampachi

Matt Dela Cruz, chef, Kō Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani – Ta‘ape

Damian Rubio, executive chef, Merriman’s Kapalua – Ono

Vegetarian

Mitch Atwell, executive chef, Mala Ocean Tavern – Carrots

Ryan Luckey, executive chef, Kamehameha Golf Club – ‘Uala/Sweet potato

ZachLaidlaw,co-founder, executive chef & VP of Experiences, Hua Momona Farms – Beetroot

Dessert

Colleen Murphy, pastry chef, Andaz Maui Wailea – Liliko‘i

Jonathan Pasion, executive sous chef, Fairmont Kea Lani – Mango

Marc McDowell, executive chef/owner, SixtyTwo MarcKet – Chocolate

Each year, the competition for “Judge’s Choice – Best Overall” and “Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite” intensifies. Tantalizing dishes such as Chef Mitch Atwell’s Heirloom Otani Carrots roasted in Duck Fat, Chef Dela Cruz’s Ta’ape, marinated and grilled with traditional Visayan inasal flavors of calamansi, lemongrass, garlic and achiote; and Chef Utrillo’s roasted Mediterranean Maui Cattle Co. beef with’ ulu naan bread, calamansi wasabi tzatziki and edamame hummus, are just a few of the combinations that promise to make this year’s choice deliciously difficult once again. And when it comes to dessert, whose mouth doesn’t water when considering Chef Pasion’s Yee’s Mango “Sticky Rice” Ice Cream Sandwich, with mango chantilly cream, fresh Yee’s mango, ube pandesal and puffed crispy sticky rice?

Grand Taste will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, available online in advance at MauiAgFest.org. Purchase early as this event does sell out!

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Attendees at AgFest also have a chance to take their agricultural knowledge to the next level with tickets to Taste Education. This intimate series features culinary classes such as the Maui Coffee Taste Experience with Jo Wing of O‘o Farm, presented (with samples!) by the Maui Coffee Association, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Executive Chef Perry Bateman of Mama’s Fish House presents Mālama Mahi‘ai from 11 to 11:45 a.m., giving attendees a chance to meet the farmers (and fishermen) who provide fresh, local ingredients to Maui’s iconic, award-winning beachfront restaurant. Tickets for Taste Education are $5 per person, per event; 12 & under free. A $5 AgFest admission ticket is required. Purchase online at MauiAgFest.org.



























Other ways to celebrate agriculture’s intrinsic Maui connections include:

Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast at 9 a.m., buffet by the Fairmont Kea Lani, honoring this year’s awardee Dr. Harold Keyser. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $6 for children 6 to 12 years old; free for children 5 & under. Tickets are available online at MauiAgFest.org.

Ag Education, giving attendees an opportunity to talk story with experts in agriculture, soil health, plant care, and more.

Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market, offering up the best of Maui’s fields, farms, ranches, and ocean.

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Keiki Zone, giving keiki a chance to get enjoy magic shows, face painting, tractors, and more.

Localicious Food, serving up ‘ono grinds island-style from food booths and food trucks all day long.

Maui 4-H Youth Livestock Show & Auction, showcasing youth as they work with the animals they have raised and receive awards and feedback from the judges.

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Main Stage Entertainment, featuring live music by Kūikawā, Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble, Maui Taiko drumming, hula by Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona and Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, and the Watermelon Eating Contest sponsored by Mahi Pono, all emceed by Alaka‘i Paleka.

With attendance that topped 7,500 last year, Maui AgFest is always a favorite community event. This vibrant day of agriculture appreciation and enjoyment takes place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Special Events Field in Wailuku.

AgFest is presented in partnership with the Maui County Department of Agriculture, along with strong support from community sponsors: Gold Sponsors Bayer and Pukalani Superette; Silver Sponsors Fairmont Kea Lani, Hawaiian TelCom, Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Pacific Media Group, Ulupono Initiative; Bronze Sponsors Hawaiian Electric, Hawai‘i Farm Project/Maui Gold Pineapple, Maui Land & Pineapple, and Young Brothers; and Friends of Agriculture Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Haleakalā Ranch, Mākena Golf & Beach Club, and VIP Foodservice.

Tickets for Maui AgFest are $5 for adults; free for 18 & under with student ID. Parking is free. Tickets are available at the door (cash only) or online through Ticket Leap: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/mauiagfest/maui-agfest-4h-livestock-fair-687786361

For a final schedule of events and to purchase tickets for Grand Taste, Taste Education, and Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, visit MauiAgFest.org.