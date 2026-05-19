Hawaiʻi-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception to showcase expanding economic opportunities

James Kunane Tokioka

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, in partnership with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu and the Hawai‘i Philippines Business & Economic Council, will host the 2026 Hawai‘i–Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception.

The event will spotlight expanding economic, cultural and educational partnerships between Hawai‘i and the Philippines, with a special focus on the sister-state relationship between Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte. Keynote speakers include Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos and Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald Kouchi.

The symposium will feature two panel discussions:

Island Economies in Partnership – Trade, Investment and Market Access , exploring two-way trade expansion, export opportunities and the influence of diaspora business networks.

, exploring two-way trade expansion, export opportunities and the influence of diaspora business networks. Workforce, Talent and Innovation Across Borders, addressing workforce shortages, pathways for talent exchange and youth economic mobility.

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A tradeshow featuring products from Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte will run concurrently. The event will close with an evening banquet featuring remarks from Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green, followed by a reaffirmation ceremony marking 22 years of sister-state relations between Hawai‘i and Ilocos Norte.

When:

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

2 to 6 p.m. Trade show

3 to 5:45 p.m. Business symposium

3 p.m. Keynote by Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald Kouchi

6 p.m. Remarks by Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green and Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos; Hawai‘i-Ilocos Norte Sister-State Reaffirmation

Where:

ʻAlohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach

2490 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, Hawai‘i

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Who: Officials from Hawaiʻi and the Philippines expected to attend include:

Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos (keynote speaker)

Governor Josh Green, Hawai‘i (evening remarks)

Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald Kouchi (keynote speaker)

James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT director

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Also on hand will be:

James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT director

Dennis T. Ling, DBEDT Business Development and Support Division administrator

Elvi Sutherland, Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi president

For more information, visit https://filipinochamber.org/event-6627517.