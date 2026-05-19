Sne Patel seeks State House of Representatives, West Maui seat

Sne Patel

Longtime LahainaTown Action Committee (LAC) President Sne Patel announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives District 14 seat, West Maui, citing an urgency to invest in the recovery and long-term planning needs for West Maui.

“I believe West Maui needs balanced, practical and accountable leadership that understands the importance of both preserving what makes this place special while also creating opportunities for future generations to thrive,” Patel says. Investing in infrastructure, education, fostering economic opportunity, building attainable housing and ensuring a high quality of life for our community will be key priorities he intends to address.

Patel brings a breadth of experience to the table in the private, public and volunteer sectors as a business leader for over 20 years, President of the LAC for over a decade, Economic Recovery Commission member, Past Chair of the Maui County Liquor Control Commission, Lahaina Jr. Golf Board Member, youth volunteer and community advocate. He is also a Ka Ipu Kukui Fellow, where he gained firsthand insight into how we can build a more diversified and resilient economy, produce clean energy, take care of our community and be better stewards of our land and natural resources. The Ka Ipu Kukui Fellowship is a community-based program created to identify and develop young leaders in Maui County.

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He believes that a depth and range of experience can help create a balanced, real-world approach to leadership, and he intends to use his experiences to serve West Maui by creating generational resilience and prosperity.

“I’ve been fortunate to build opportunities for myself and my family on Maui, but I also recognize that many local families who have been here for generations have not always had access to those same opportunities. I believe we must do more to invest in education, mentorship and pathways for local families to prosper here at home,” said Patel.

As of Monday afternoon, there were eight individuals who had pulled papers for the District 14 House seat. Three individuals had already filed for candidacy. The list of potential contenders includes:

Kanamu Balinbin (Democrat) of Lahaina — filed

Elle Cochran (Republican) incumbent from Lahaina — pulled papers

Jackie Keefe (Green) of Lahaina — pulled papers

Paʻele Kiakona (Green) of Lahaina — pulled papers

Lorrie Betsill (Republican) of Lahaina — pulled papers

Ashley Olson (Democrat) of Lahaina — filed

Sne Patel (Democrat) of Lahaina — filed

Mark Kanae Smith (Republican) of Wailuku — pulled papers

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To learn more about Sne Patel for State House District 14, email connect@joinpatel.com