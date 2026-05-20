Maui News
County of Maui offices to be closed for Memorial Day
A
A
A
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Monday, May 25, 2026, for Memorial Day.
Closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
Modified schedule for the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
No schedule changes for the following services:
- Residential trash pickup
- Maui Bus
Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Tuesday, May 26.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments