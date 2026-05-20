Hospice Maui stands firm in integrity and transparency amid CMS hospice moratorium

Hospice Maui staff comforting a patient in the Hale. PC: Hospice Maui

Hospice Maui is sharing context with patients, families, and neighbors across Maui County, in response to recent national headlines about hospice and home health industry.

On May 13, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a temporary six-month nationwide moratorium on new Medicare enrollments for hospice and home health agencies while federal authorities investigate fraudulent operators.

“Hospice Maui has long believed that strong, well-targeted oversight protects patients and strengthens the integrity of hospice care across our country,” the organization said in a news release. “Fraudulent operators harm real people, divert resources from those with genuine needs, and undermine trust in an entire field of care. The actions the government announced are focused on addressing a subset of fraudulent operators that have exploited gaps in oversight. We support accountability measures that distinguish responsible providers from bad actors.”

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Hospice Maui is a CMS Four-Star rated organization, and encourages every family to verify any provider’s quality rating and inspection history using the free Medicare Care Compare tool at medicare.gov/care-compare/

Questions and answers for patients, families, and the community

Will this affect my loved one’s care at Hospice Maui?

No. The moratorium applies only to new agencies entering Medicare, not established providers like Hospice Maui, which has been Medicare- and Medicaid-certified for more than four decades. Your care continues without interruption. Should my family delay starting hospice care because of this news?

Absolutely Not. Established hospice providers remain fully operational, and families should feel confident continuing conversations about whether hospice care is the right choice for their loved one. What is the federal moratorium, exactly?

CMS has temporarily paused the enrollment of new hospice providers into Medicare for a six-month period while federal officials investigate. This is meant to protect patients and to help stop fraudulent providers. High-quality hospice providers, like Hospice Maui, support efforts that hold fraudulent operators accountable. I have more questions, who can I contact?

National headlines about Medicare and Medicaid fraud can raise questions and concerns. We honor those questions. Clients deserve honest answers. If you are a patient, family member, referring provider, or community member with questions about Hospice Maui’s standing, practices, or what these national developments mean or care reach out 808-244-5555.

A Message to the community

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Founded by and for the people of Maui County, Hospice Maui care reaches patients and families across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Decisions are guided by patient and family need.

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“For 45 years, the people of Maui have placed their trust in us during the most sacred moments of life. We do not take that lightly. Our commitment to ethical, transparent, patient-centered care is unwavering,” said Melanie Dwyer, RN, MSN, CEO, Hospice Maui.

Hospice Maui is a proud recipient of the County of Maui Mayor’s Small Business Award for Outstanding Nonprofit Business of the Year. “[It’s a]testament to the trust our community places in us. We are also an active member of the Hawaiʻi Palliative and Hospice Care Collaborative and a participant in the We Honor Veterans program, ensuring that those who served our country receive the specialized, respectful care they have earned,” according to organization leaders.

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“The true meaning of hospice is found not in regulatory headlines, but in the dignity, compassion, and humanity our team brings to every bedside, every family, every day,” said Hospice Maui leaders.

Founded in 1978, Hospice Maui is Maui County’s only nonprofit hospice, providing compassionate, expert end-of-life care. The organization offers home-based hospice, palliative, and pediatric care, as well as the distinction of a 4-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Hospice Maui ensures care is never denied due to financial hardship, thanks to generous community support. Our mission is to provide deeply compassionate individualized hospice and palliative care that empowers patients and families, honors their beliefs and values, and enhances comfort and dignity,” according to Hospice Maui.

Learn more at www.HospiceMaui.org.