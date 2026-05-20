Maui News

Mahi Pono launches 2026 Summer Internship Program

May 20, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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Mahi Pono launches 2026 Summer Internship Program. PC: Mahi Pono

Mahi Pono is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering Maui students and young adults hands-on experience in diversified agriculture and farm operations.

The six-week program begins on June 8, 2026, with a mandatory safety training on the first day. Applications must be submitted by May 30, 2026.

Mahi Pono launches 2026 Summer Internship Program. PC: Mahi Pono

Interns will work from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and gain experience in:

  • Irrigation and water management
  • Plant propagation
  • Harvest operations
  • Packing and processing
  • General farm labor
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Students will also participate in the program’s third year of propagating plants for donation to Lahaina wildfire survivors. In 2025, interns helped donate more than 1,000 plants to impacted families.

“Our internship program gives students the opportunity to learn practical skills, build work experience, and connect with the future of agriculture in Hawaiʻi,” said Tiare Lawrence, Community Relations Director at Mahi Pono.

Interns will work alongside experienced agricultural professionals while learning about large-scale farming operations on Maui.

Mahi Pono launches 2026 Summer Internship Program. PC: Mahi Pono
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To apply, visit Mahi Pono Careers or email TiareLawrence@mahipono.com.

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