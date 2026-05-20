Whalers Village names Derrick Garcia as new General Manager

Derrick Garcia

Whalers Village is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Garcia as its new General Manager, bringing a track record of operational leadership, team development and strategic growth across premier retail and hospitality destinations.

Garcia joins Whalers Village from GGP, where he most recently served as General Manager of The SoNo Collection, a premier retail and lifestyle destination in Norwalk, Connecticut. In that role, he led all aspects of property operations for the high-profile multi-level center, overseeing financial performance, leasing strategy, marketing, guest experience and daily operations. He also guided long-term asset planning, capital improvements and cross-functional team leadership, helping position the center as a dynamic, community-focused destination with a strong mix of retail, dining and experiential offerings.

With more than a decade of experience spanning both retail and hospitality environments, Garcia has held leadership roles with Presidian Hospitality, including General Manager positions at Hyatt Place Quarry Market/Airport and Aloft Leawood/Overland Park. Throughout his career, he has consistently driven revenue growth, improved operational efficiencies and elevated guest and tenant experiences through strategic planning and team leadership.

Whalers Village. PC Credit: Whalers Village

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“Derrick brings a dynamic blend of operational expertise, people-first leadership and a deep understanding of hospitality-driven environments,” said Jake Wilson – Vice President, Property Management for Whalers Village. “His experience aligns seamlessly with our vision to continue evolving Whalers Village as a premier oceanfront destination rooted in community, memorable experiences and meaningful connection for both residents and visitors.”

Garcia is known for his collaborative leadership style, bringing together cross-functional teams to drive operational excellence, oversee complex budgets and execute strategic marketing initiatives, according to the announcement. In his new role, Garcia will oversee day-to-day operations, tenant relations, marketing efforts and long-term strategic planning for Whalers Village, helping ensure the center continues to deliver an exceptional experience grounded in Maui’s unique sense of place.

“I’m honored to join the team at Whalers Village and be part of such an iconic destination,” said Garcia. “I look forward to working alongside our tenants, partners and the community to build on its strong foundation and continue creating meaningful experiences for all who visit.”

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Whalers Village remains one of Maui’s most celebrated retail and lifestyle destinations, offering a curated mix of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences along the world-renowned Kāʻanapali Beach. For more information, visit www.whalersvillage.com or follow @whalersvillage.