Migrations. PC: courtesy Maui Ocean Center

“Migrations,” a curated dining experience featuring live music, immersive storytelling and multicultural dances, returns May 29 to Seascape at Maui Ocean Center.

The show highlights cultures that have settled in the Hawaiian Islands with dances ranging from traditional Polynesian and Asian to Mexican and European influences. During the performance, guests are served four courses of international food that also explores the history and cultures of Hawaiʻi.

“Our show uses traditional dance with a modern flare to take the audience through the stories of the people who make Hawaiʻi the melting pot of the Pacific,” said Keoni Manuel, who serves as the show’s choreographer, costume designer and performer (he also co-produces the show with Kuʻulei Pridgen and David Whitney). “New this year, we’re bringing the dining experience into the show with carefully selected dishes served throughout the performance that complement the dances and stories.”

The evening starts at 6:15 p.m. with check in and drinks. Food service begins shortly before the 7 p.m. showtime with steamed purple Molokaʻi sweet potato, kalo and pipikaula followed by manapua and later sesame rice inari with limu, wagyu meat jun and other cultural offerings. For dessert, kalo candy is served with Maui Gold pineapple upside down cake.

Migrations. PC: courtesy Maui Ocean Center

This year’s performances are enhanced with video backdrop visuals showcasing the beauty of Maui and beyond.

“Our guests will walk away not only entertained, but also with a newfound appreciation of Hawaiʻi’s unique multicultural history and Māʻalaea’s place in that history,” Manuel added.

The “Migrations” dining experience — blending traditional dance, storytelling by Pridgen and culinary dishes — is one of the many ways Maui Ocean Center is more than an aquarium. Reserve tickets for a Friday evening performance at mauioceancenter.com/migrations.

Migrations. PC: courtesy Maui Ocean Center