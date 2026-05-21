Storm repair work temporarily paused on section of South Kīhei Road; Daytime closures resume May 28

Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

Storm repair work is temporarily paused on South Kīhei Road between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street pending the delivery of materials, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works Highways Division.

Both lanes of the road will be open until May 28, when work is expected to resume along with daytime closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and Saturday. Both lanes of South Kīhei Road will be open during nonworking hours.

Only local access will be allowed during working hours. Through traffic should expect delays and follow detour signs via Ohukai Road, Kenolio Road, Kaonoulu Street, Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

Repair work is expected to continue through June 20, 2026, for repairs following recent Kona low storms.

Crews are fixing washouts and roadway damage related to the storms, according to DPW.

For information on County DPW Highways Division, visit www.mauicounty.gov/highways.