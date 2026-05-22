Community input invited for Nā Ala Hele Program Plan

Na Ala Hele trail and maintenance. PC: DLNR

The Nā Ala Hele Program Plan is being updated for the first time since 1991 and community members are invited to provide their input on the future of trails and access for the state. When most people enter public lands in Hawaiʻi, they do so on a trail or access road managed by Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program, part of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. The program provides important recreational and cultural opportunities and protects historic trails.

A draft of the updated plan is now available for review on the Nā Ala Hele website. The update ﬁlls gaps in the 1991 plan to reflect current trail needs, desires and best management practices, while continuing to guide decision-making and strategic investments in trails and their management.

Na Ala Hele trail and maintenance. PC: DLNR

Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program staff and their planning consultants will provide a virtual presentation summarizing the new plan update on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, participants will learn about proposed changes to Nā Ala Hele operations and how they can get involved.

Community input can be provided via the Nā Ala Hele website through July 31, 2026.

Na Ala Hele trail and maintenance. PC: DLNR