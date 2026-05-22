Lights, Camera, Kuleana! Hawaiʻi documentary announced as opener for 2026 Be Reel Film Festival

KULEANA, Directed by Georgia Scott

The 2026 Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival kicks off with a spectacular last-minute addition to launch the four-day festival: the critically acclaimed Hawaiʻi-made documentary, “KULEANA.”

Narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor and Maui-favorite Woody Harrelson, KULEANA will officially ignite the festival during the 6 p.m. opening night screening on Friday, May 22.

Directed by the acclaimed Georgia Scott, KULEANA brings ultimate star power and breathtaking cinematography to the screen, tackling the global crisis of plastic pollution through a deeply personal, local lens. Maui waterman Kai Lenny leads an incredible roster of Hawaiʻi icons, including MLB star Kolten Wong, spearfishing champion Kimi Werner, and shark conservationist Mike Coots, who bridge the gap between world-class sport, Native Hawaiian culture, and ocean stewardship.

Executive produced by Laura Louie Harrelson and supported by Ed Freedman and the Stable Road Foundation, KULEANA arrives at Be Reel fresh off major wins at environmental film festivals worldwide. Critics call it a “visually stunning” masterpiece that makes complex science accessible, emotional, and inspiring for audiences of all ages.

“Opening night sets the tone and sparks the conversation,” said Dean Wong, CEO at Imua Family Services. “KULEANA does exactly that. In Hawaii, kuleana means responsibility and care for what matters most. There is absolutely no better way to celebrate youth, community, and the future of our islands than with this unforgettable film.”

Running from May 22–25, 2026, the Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival features an expanded, festive lineup of films about kids, for kids, and by kids from Hawaiʻi and across the globe.

Tickets for opening night are selling fast, and audiences are urged to secure their seats. For tickets, full schedules, and festival information, visit the Be Reel Film Festival website at https://bereelfilmfestival.com .