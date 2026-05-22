New DPR website launched for public input on West Maui community center and field house

DPR May 19 meeting. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation encourages West Maui community members and other stakeholders to offer feedback on the upcoming Lahaina community center and field house via a new website. The website — https://lahainacommunitycenterfieldhouse.konveio.com/ — will serve as a virtual open house that encourages public comments now through June 14, 2026.

Ideas on the layout of the site plan, potential uses for the community center, along with sports and activities that may be incorporated into the field house, are welcomed.

DPR May 19 meeting. PC: County of Maui

“We encourage all West Maui residents and stakeholders to submit through June 14 any suggestions or insights about the new community center and field house,” DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “The community has requested these important Lahaina facilities for some time, and we trust that the new infrastructure will allow local families and friends to gather, enjoy and create memories for decades to come.”

The website was launched during a community gathering on Tuesday, May 19, in Lahaina to discuss plans for the County facilities. Several people attending the May 19 meeting expressed the need for more gathering spaces and sports facilities for West Maui.

DPR May 19 meeting. PC: County of Maui

Locations for the field house and community center have not yet been confirmed, but the site will be near the Lahaina Recreation Center complex. The project team includes DPR and consulting partners G70 International.

The field house will include two regulation-sized basketball courts that can also be used for other court sports. It may also be used as a community distribution center for essential supplies during or after emergencies.

The community center will include a certified commercial kitchen, meeting space for community and individual ‘ohana gatherings, serve as an emergency shelter and provide office space for County staff.

For more information, email parks.dept@co.maui.hi.us. For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .