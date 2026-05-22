Maui News

Preliminary magnitude 6.0 Earthquake off Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo, no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi

May 22, 2026, 10:10 PM HST
* Updated May 22, 10:22 PM
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There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.0 (preliminary magnitude 5.9) earthquake that occurred 12 km S of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo, on Hawaiʻi Island. The location is on the western flank of Maunaloa.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the quake occurred at a depth of 22.39 km (13.91 miles).

5.9 Earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island (5.22.26) PC: USGS

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a notification saying, “No tsunami is expected; however, some areas may have experienced strong shaking.

Nearby Places

  1. Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo, Hawaiʻi, 12.6 km (7.8 mi) NPopulation: 2567
  2. Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, 35.8 km (22.3 mi) NNWPopulation: 11975
  3. Hilo, Hawaiʻi, 92.2 km (57.3 mi) ENEPopulation: 43263
  4. Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi, 97.9 km (60.9 mi) ENEPopulation: 11404
  5. Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 301.4 km (187.3 mi) NWPopulation: 371657


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