Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Director of National Intelligence

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her post according to an update posted on her X account this morning.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026.”

She said the reason for her resignation is the recent diagnosis of her husband Abraham, who has an extremely rare form of bone cancer. “He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she wrote.

Gabbard, a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve who saw three deployments, was nominated to the post by President Trump. She represented Hawaiʻi in Congress for eight years from 2013-2021, where she served as a member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees.

The former Congresswoman was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and eventually joined the Republican Party in 2024.