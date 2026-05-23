Kauanoe Batangan files nomination papers for Maui County Council 

Council Member Kauanoe Batangan and members of his family gather with the family of the late Council Member Tasha Kama, reflecting a shared commitment to the Maui community and the continuation of public service.

Surrounded by his family and the family of the late Council Member Tasha Kama, fourth generation Kahului resident and current Council Member Kauanoe Batangan officially filed nomination papers Friday to run for the Maui County Council. Batangan shared the moment with his young family, parents, and family-members of his predecessor.

Since being appointed to the seat of the late Council Member Kama, Batangan’s focus has been on a commitment to government accountability, economic stability, and creating opportunities for future generations to thrive in Maui County. His efforts are aimed at “leading as a steady voice for the community by asking hard questions, challenging the status quo, and pushing for well-thought out policies that incorporate diverse community voices.”

“My decision-making is rooted in finding balanced, well-informed solutions. Government has to go beyond talking points and picking sides — we need follow-through and leaders who are willing to listen with patience and bridge divides. That is the only way to solve complicated community issues,” he said.

Batangan said his campaign will focus on four priorities:

Preserving Our Unique Culture: Honoring our history and perpetuating the traditions that define our islands.

Honoring our history and perpetuating the traditions that define our islands. Diversifying the Economy: Creating high-quality local jobs, supporting small businesses, and building sustainable industries so our youth don’t have to move away to succeed.

Creating high-quality local jobs, supporting small businesses, and building sustainable industries so our youth don’t have to move away to succeed. Investing in Our People: Expanding affordable housing, reducing the cost of living, and strengthening community health and social services to uplift everyone from our keiki to our kūpuna.

Expanding affordable housing, reducing the cost of living, and strengthening community health and social services to uplift everyone from our keiki to our kūpuna. Stewarding Our Lands: Protecting our natural and cultural resources, managing our water responsibly, and practicing active conservation to care for our precious environment.

He also recently earned the endorsement of multiple unions and notes he comes from a long line of Hawaiʻi workers.

“One of my grandfathers was a sakada, immigrating from the Philippines, and the other, who was Hawaiian, was a County worker,” said Batangan. “My grandmothers were hospitality and healthcare workers. The hard work of my grandparents and parents, their cultural roots, and their commitment to making our community better shaped who I am today. I am dedicated to laying that same foundation for my own family and for the future of our County.”

Council Member Kauanoe Batangan with his daughters. Batangan often notes that ensuring a vibrant, sustainable future for Maui’s next generation remains the core focus of his work on the Council.

Prior to becoming a Council Member, Batangan graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui, earned a Political Science degree from Stanford, and Masters Degrees from Columbia and the University of Tokyo in Public Administration and Public Policy, respectively. He spent over 15 years working on the Federal, State and local levels of government and returned home a decade ago to raise his family next door to his parents.

“Raising my family on Maui and keeping my keiki rooted in our culture and way of life means everything to me. I’m running because I want to ensure Maui County remains the place we all know and love, while becoming a place where our families can actually afford to stay,” he said.

As of Friday, May 22, the following individuals had pulled papers and filed to run for the Kahului Council seat:

Ababan, Jason (filed: May 14, 2026)

Batangan, Kauanoe (filed: May 22, 2026)

Kamekona, Carol Lee (filed: April 2, 2026)

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.