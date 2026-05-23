Maui football standout Kaholi Krau commits to Utah State University

Kaholi Krau (right) and his younger brother Vaidenlee (left) following a game from this past football season. PC: courtesy

Baldwin High School senior Kaholi Krau has officially committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Utah State University, where he will play football for the Aggies in the Pac-12 Conference.

Despite receiving more than 50 college offers and taking numerous visits to universities across the country, Kaholi remained patient throughout the recruiting process and waited until the conclusion of his senior year at Baldwin High School before making his final decision. After carefully evaluating both his academic and athletic opportunities, he ultimately committed to Utah State University to continue his football and educational career.

“The deciding factor for me was the overall fit,” said Krau said in an email communication with Maui Now. “Utah State felt like a place where I could grow as a football player, a student, and a person. USU is closer to home than the many East Coast universities that offered me. The level of football is high, and the coaching staff made me feel like I was part of a family. I’m really grateful they believed in me and gave me this opportunity.”

Krau said Utah State stood out because of the coaching staff, the opportunity, and the development he felt he could get there.

“Coach Bronco Mendenhall, Coach Mario Acitelli, and the Utah State football staff made me feel wanted and believed in what I can become. That meant a lot to me. I felt like it was a place where I could be pushed, keep improving, and earn everything,” he said.

Throughout his remarkable high school football career, Kaholi has received significant attention from local media outlets, including Maui Now, as he emerged as one of Maui’s top football prospects. His journey through high school athletics extended far beyond Hawai‘i, as he competed and trained throughout the United States and internationally in Ireland, London, Mexico, and Japan while proudly representing both his family and the Maui community.

Kaholi Krau at the recent Hawaiʻi State High School Track and Field state championship. PC: courtesy

After spending three years at IMG Academy in Florida, Kaholi returned home to Baldwin High School for his senior season. In his first and only season with Baldwin football, he played a significant role on the offensive line and helped pave the way for the team’s offensive success as the Baldwin Bears boys varsity football team qualified for the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championship Tournament in late 2025. The appearance marked Baldwin’s return to the Division I state tournament after a five year absence.

Krau said growing up on Maui played a big role in who he is. “My family, culture, and the way I was raised taught me hard work, respect, and toughness. Being away from home in Florida for my first three years of high school at IMG Academy also helped me grow. It was difficult at times being 5,000 miles away from my home and family as an 9th grader, but it taught me how to be independent, stay focused, and push through hard moments,” he said.

“I’m thankful for all of my IMG Academy coaches, staff, and teammates who helped me become the person and football player I am today, especially when I was away from home. I also want to thank my Baldwin football teammates for taking me in and helping me adjust to being back home on Maui,” he said.

Krau reflected on his youth training on Maui that included guidance from Coaches Vernon and Val Patao of HI Performance Athletics, Coach Jojo Dickson of Dickson Performance for strength and conditioning since middle school, and Coach Lawrence Kuahaahaa, who was his first powerlifting coach.

He said he was also able to grow as an athlete by experiencing different sports, including time with the Baldwin High School track and field, and canoe paddling teams.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Kaholi earned an impressive 4.1 GPA and now advances to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

In today’s college football environment, it has become increasingly rare for high school athletes to transition directly into an FBS Division I program due to the impact of the NCAA transfer portal and recent developments such as the Diego Pavia eligibility ruling, which granted an additional year of eligibility by not counting junior college participation against NCAA Division I competition limits. These changes have resulted in many college programs relying heavily on experienced transfer athletes rather than recruiting traditional high school prospects.

Despite those challenges, Kaholi earned the opportunity to compete at the highest level of college football and will continue both his academic and athletic career at Utah State University.

Krau said he’s most looking forward to competing at the highest level of college football and continuing his football and academic journey. “I know nothing will be handed to me, so I’m excited to work, prove myself, and keep growing every day. I also want to represent Maui the right way and make my family and community proud,” he said.

Krau wanted to extend thanks to his parents and five siblings for their support and help in getting to this point. He also expressed gratitude to Utah State Coach Bronco Mendenhall and Coach Mario Acitelli who recruited him and provided the opportunity.