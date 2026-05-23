Maui voters to receive yellow signature cards ahead of 2026 elections

PC: County of Maui

With the 2026 elections quickly approaching, Maui voters will soon be receiving their yellow voter signature cards in the mail. This voter card does two important things: 1) confirms voters are properly registered to vote in the Primary Election (in August) and the General Election (in November), and 2) gives voters the opportunity to update their signatures in their voter record.

Why should you update your signature? Because, like hairstyles, signatures change over time. Having an updated signature in your voter record ensures your ballot envelope won’t be flagged for a mismatching signature.

When you receive your voter signature card, please sign the card in the space provided using a black or blue pen, fold it so your signature is hidden, seal and drop it back in the mail. The signature card is pre-addressed and postage-paid.

Voters who have not received this voter signature card, possibly due to a move or change in address, need to update their registration. Voters can check their voter registration by visiting olvr.hawaii.gov or by calling the Maui County Elections Division at 808-270-7749.

If you receive a notice for someone who no longer lives at your address, simply write “not at this address” on the card and return it in the mail. This quick step helps election officials keep Hawaiʻi’s voter rolls accurate.

To view a sample of the yellow voter signature card and to learn more about voting by mail, visit MauiCountyVotes.gov.