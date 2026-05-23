P. Denise La Costa files for Maui County Mayor’s race; affordability is central issue of her campaign

P. Denise La Costa is joined by supporters at the Maui County Clerk’s Office in Wailuku. PC: Courtesy

P. Denise La Costa officially filed papers to enter the Maui County mayor’s race, submitting her candidacy papers at the Maui County Clerk’s Office at 11 a.m., Friday.

La Costa, a resident of Lahaina and 36-year Maui resident, was joined by a half dozen supporters from various regions of the island as she filed her paperwork. According to the campaign, she submitted several times the required number of verified voter signatures needed to qualify for the race, and also filed her official candidate statement with the county.

“I am so excited to finally be on the ballot,” La Costa said as she left the clerk’s office. “Now I can really work on helping the people of Maui.”

In a candidate statement she said, “I am running for mayor to make Maui affordable again.

P. Denise La Costa officially files for Maui County Mayor’s race. PC: Courtesy

A 36-year Maui resident, small business owner, former Maui Planning Commission chair, and Maui HIREC commissioner, La Costa said, “I have spent my career running businesses, planning, and community service — solving problems, not creating them.” “Maui families are under real pressure: rising housing costs, higher bills, struggling small businesses, and residents wondering whether they can afford to stay home,” she said. “My plan is clear: cut the cost of living, restore Lahaina, fight for a Maui hospital, and bring honesty and accountability back to County government. We will turn renters into owners and lower rents.” She said on “Day one,” she will order a forensic audit to ensure the public knows exactly where their money is going. “I am committed to a Maui where local families can live, work, and stay. No more goodbyes. Maui is better together,” she said.

La Costa said affordability will be the central issue of her campaign.

“Maui families are being squeezed from every direction,” she said. “We need a county government that works for the people who live here.”

As of Friday, May 22, the following individuals had either pulled papers or filed to run for Maui mayor:

Bissen, Richard T., Jr. (filed: May 11, 2026)

Dunbar, John, (pulled: May 18, 2026)

Harris, Dwight L. (pulled papers: April 9, 2026)

Herrmann, Justin (filed March 4, 2026)

La Costa, P. Denise (filed: May 22, 2026)

Moses, Joseph (filed: May 13, 2026)

Petteson, Amy (pulled papers: April 21, 2026)

Sugimura, Yuki Lei Kashiwa (filed: May. 12, 2026)

Welsh, Callahan P. (pulled papers: April 27, 2026)

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.