Attorney General Lopez provides biweekly update on public corruption investigation

The Department of the Attorney General issued its regular biweekly update, Friday, regarding the ongoing public corruption investigation.

Since the last update, the department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) continues to review records, conduct interviews and evaluate information obtained through subpoenas.

Recent media coverage has generated additional public interest and speculation regarding the investigation. Because this remains an active criminal investigation, the department reports it cannot confirm, deny, or respond to reports about specific investigative steps, including who may have been interviewed, contacted, subpoenaed, notified, or otherwise involved.

“I understand the public interest in this matter and remain committed to providing information when it is appropriate to do so,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “At the same time, I want to caution the public about relying on unverified claims or details circulating publicly. Protecting the integrity of the investigation and the rights of individuals involved remain essential. We ask for the opportunity to complete this work so that the facts can be presented responsibly and at the appropriate time. We continue to work as expeditiously as possible and I can assure residents of Hawaiʻi that this investigation remains one of our highest priorities.”

On April 22, David M. Louie, attorney for Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and the Friends of Sylvia Luke released a statement, confirming a target letter was received from the Attorney General. The letter from the Special Investigations and Prosecution Division stated that Luke was the target of a bribery investigation according to Louie.

The following day, on April 23, Luke announced that she would be taking a leave of absence without pay, for an indefinite period. Earlier that week, Luke had announced that she would not seek re-election to a second term noting that the last three months have been difficult, making the rigors of campaigning exceptionally burdensome for her family.