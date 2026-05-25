Annual memorial ride honors lives lost on Maui’s roads and raises awareness for safer streets for all

Maui Ride of Silence. PC: (5.24.26) Maui Bicycling League

Despite challenging weather conditions including strong winds and rain, the 2026 Maui Ride of Silence brought together riders, community leaders, advocates, public agencies, and volunteers on Saturday, May 23, to honor cyclists lost on Maui’s roads and raise awareness for safer streets for all.

Hosted by the Maui Bicycling League (MBL), this year’s event was held at the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum in Puʻunēnē and was very well received by participants and attendees. Riders gathered in silence and remembrance while supporting Vision Zero efforts and advocating for safer roads and greater awareness throughout Maui County.

Maui Ride of Silence. PC: (5.24.26) Maui Bicycling League

The Ride of Silence is part of an international movement held annually during the third week of May to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways. Maui continues the tradition by hosting the ride on Saturday to encourage broader community participation.

The event included participation and support from Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, HEAL – Healthy Eating Active Living, Maui Police Department, and numerous community volunteers and advocates.

Anna Haney represented the Maui MPO. Representatives from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health also participated alongside HEAL volunteers throughout the event.

Mayor Richard Bissen at the Maui Ride of Silence. PC: (5.24.26) Maui Bicycling League

During his remarks, Mayor Richard Bissen emphasized the importance of attentiveness, responsibility, and sharing the road to help prevent future tragedies, while also reaffirming his administration’s commitment to supporting safer and more connected communities on Maui.

“One life lost is one too many,” said Mayor Bissen. “Today is about raising awareness, being attentive, taking responsibility, and literally sharing the road.”

A moving memorial presentation crafted by Lee Chamberlain and presented together with Jerry Durkan honored the lives of Maui riders lost on local roadways over the past decade. The presentation was emotional, reflective, and deeply appreciated by attendees.

Maui Ride of Silence. PC: (5.24.26) Maui Bicycling League

This year’s ride also received valuable support from the Maui Police Department Bike Patrol Team, who utilized e-bikes to assist with traffic control and rider guidance throughout the event. Their presence helped ensure a safer and more organized ride experience and demonstrated strong collaboration between the cycling community and law enforcement.

“We continue to see the Ride of Silence grow into an important community event that brings awareness, healing, and action together,” said Saman Dias, Chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “Every person who participated today helped send a message that these lives will not be forgotten and that safer streets matter.”

Memorial Ride of Silence. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The event also highlighted the importance of impaired driving awareness, shared responsibility, and traffic safety education. Many of the cyclists honored during the memorial were responsible community members wearing helmets and following the rules of the road when their lives were tragically cut short due to impaired or negligent driving.

Participants and speakers reminded the community of the importance of avoiding impaired driving, wearing helmets, staying alert, and practicing patience and respect while sharing Maui’s roads. Motorists were also reminded of Hawaiʻi’s 3-foot passing law requiring drivers to provide a minimum of three feet of clearance when passing cyclists.

MBL also acknowledged recent progress toward safer streets, including installation of 3-foot passing law signage on County roads through support from the Department of Public Works and commitments to expand signage onto State roadways.

The Maui Bicycling League also expressed appreciation to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation for cleaning and preparing the Maui Veterans Highway Bike Path prior to the event, helping improve safety and ride conditions for participants.

Mayor Bissen was also recognized for his leadership and continued support in helping move the West Maui Greenway toward implementation as part of broader efforts to improve safety, connectivity, and resilience across Maui.

Maui Ride of Silence. PC: (5.24.26) Maui Bicycling League

Generous support from Robin Hagen, widow of cyclist Karl Hagen, helped provide refreshments before and after the ride. Robin has supported the Maui Ride of Silence for many years in honor of her late husband and continues to be an important part of the event and Maui’s cycling safety advocacy community.

The Maui Bicycling League expressed mahalo to all riders, volunteers, ride leaders, agency partners, and community members who participated despite the difficult weather conditions and helped make the event meaningful and impactful.



MBL also recognizes the support of the Samueli Foundation, whose support has helped elevate the organization’s community outreach, educational programming, and event presentation efforts. Their partnership has allowed MBL to expand awareness initiatives, strengthen community engagement, and continue growing events such as the Maui Ride of Silence with greater visibility and impact across Maui County.