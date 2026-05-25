Haʻikū Community Association to host public community meeting on May 27, 2026

The Haʻikū Community Association invites the community to attend its upcoming public meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Haʻikū Community Center on Hāna Highway.

The evening will provide an opportunity for community members to come together to talk story, hear updates, and discuss important issues impacting Haʻikū. A featured topic of discussion will be speed tables, along with a broader community conversation on local concerns, priorities, and initiatives. Representatives from county departments, public safety, and community organizations have been invited to participate and share updates.

The meeting is intended to be a space for open community dialogue where residents can stay informed, engage in constructive conversation, and help shape discussions around community priorities. Updates on ongoing Haʻikū Community Association projects, initiatives, and upcoming community activities will also be shared.

Light refreshments and pupus will be served. Community members are also welcome to bring non-perishable food donations to support the Maui Food Bank.

For more information, contact Kristine Kozuki, HCA Project Manager, at 808-870-6879. For information about HCA activities.