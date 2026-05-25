Japanese Cultural Society of Maui Celebrates Successful 24th Annual Maui Matsuri Festival

24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival. PC: (5.23.26) Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui successfully hosted the 24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival, May 23, at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, bringing together the Maui community for a vibrant celebration of Japanese culture, tradition and friendship.

The theme for this year’s festivities was “tomo,” celebrating the infinite power of relationship and connection.

24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival. PC: (5.23.26) Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Hundreds of attendees enjoyed an afternoon and evening filled with cultural performances, food, crafts, exhibits and family-friendly activities. Featured entertainment included Senshu Miyabi Taiko from Osaka, Japan; MikAns from Oʻahu blending traditional and contemporary Japanese music; local taiko groups; classical and folk Japanese dancing; and the crowd-favorite Saimin and Natto Eating Contest.

24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival. PC: (5.23.26) Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Festival-goers also participated in the Passport Activity, explored cultural exhibits and craft booths, enjoyed food vendors, and took part in the E-sports competition held in the Pilina eSports Lounge. The evening concluded with an Interfaith Prayer and Obon to honor and remember ancestors.

“The Maui Matsuri has been a special event for many years for our community,” said Justin Yanagida, President of the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. “We’re grateful to everyone who attended, volunteered and supported this year’s festival. Our hope continues to be that Maui Matsuri perpetuates Japanese culture while creating meaningful connections and joyful experiences for all.”

24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival. PC: (5.23.26) Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Earlier this month, Maui Matsuri also hosted its annual Children’s Festival on May 9 at UH Maui College’s Pilina Building, featuring multicultural entertainment, crafts, hands-on learning activities, scholarship recognition and STEM-focused programming for local families.

24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival. PC: (5.23.26) Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Maui Matsuri is produced by a dedicated team of volunteers led by co-chairs Kay Fukumoto, Tiffany Iida and Jennifer Sumida. The festival is presented by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui and supported in part by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Other major sponsors include Island Honda, IBEW Local 1186, UH Maui College, Hawaii Tourism Authority and Maui Taiko.

For more information, visit mauimatsuri.com, follow @mauimatsuri on social media or call 808-283-9999.

24th Annual Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival. PC: (5.23.26) Japanese Cultural Society of Maui