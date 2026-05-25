Kapalua Golf and TY Management host Summer Family Fun Night, June 20
Kapalua Golf and TY Management are proud to once again come together for Summer Family Fun Night — now in its third year of bringing local families together for an evening of fun, laughter, and connection. What started as a simple idea has grown into a community tradition, and both organizations look forward to welcoming the community back for another memorable night.
On Saturday, June 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., this family-focused event will welcome up to 200 keiki plus their families for an evening full of fun activities and complimentary food.
The event will feature a variety of attractions, including:
- Pony rides and petting zoo
- Free pizza and refreshments
- Face painting
- Balloon art
- Golf target games
- Bicycle course
- Photo booth
“We’re thrilled to provide a space where families can connect and kids can simply have fun,” said Kevin Kammien, Kapalua Golf’s Senior Marketing Manager “This event is all about community.”
A link to register will be posted on Kapalua Golf’s Instagram (@GolfatKapalua) and Facebook (@KapaluaGolf) on June 1 at 9 a.m. HST. With space limited and past events drawing strong community turnout, families are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot.
For more information, please call Kapalua Golf at 1-877-KAPALUA or email mauireservations@troon.com.