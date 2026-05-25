Kapalua Golf and TY Management host Summer Family Fun Night, June 20

Kapalua Golf and TY Management host Summer Family Fun Night. PC: IG @golfatkapalua

Kapalua Golf and TY Management are proud to once again come together for Summer Family Fun Night — now in its third year of bringing local families together for an evening of fun, laughter, and connection. What started as a simple idea has grown into a community tradition, and both organizations look forward to welcoming the community back for another memorable night.

On Saturday, June 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., this family-focused event will welcome up to 200 keiki plus their families for an evening full of fun activities and complimentary food.

The event will feature a variety of attractions, including:

Pony rides and petting zoo

Free pizza and refreshments

Face painting

Balloon art

Golf target games

Bicycle course

Photo booth

“We’re thrilled to provide a space where families can connect and kids can simply have fun,” said Kevin Kammien, Kapalua Golf’s Senior Marketing Manager “This event is all about community.”

A link to register will be posted on Kapalua Golf’s Instagram (@GolfatKapalua) and Facebook (@KapaluaGolf) on June 1 at 9 a.m. HST. With space limited and past events drawing strong community turnout, families are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot.

For more information, please call Kapalua Golf at 1-877-KAPALUA or email mauireservations@troon.com.