Lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue for striping work, May 26-29

Puʻunene Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380). PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation

The state Department of Transportation is notifying highway users that there will be lane closures next week on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) for striping work.

One lane of Puʻunēnē will be closed between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The single-lane closure will alternate between the north- and southbound directions. There will be one lane open in the northbound and southbound direction at all times. The shoulders will be closed.