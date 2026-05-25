Maui News
Lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue for striping work, May 26-29
A
A
A
The state Department of Transportation is notifying highway users that there will be lane closures next week on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) for striping work.
One lane of Puʻunēnē will be closed between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The single-lane closure will alternate between the north- and southbound directions. There will be one lane open in the northbound and southbound direction at all times. The shoulders will be closed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments