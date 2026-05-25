Statewide ‘Makahiki Kuleana Kahakai’ coastal restoration day, June 6

The Department of Land and Natural Resources – Division of Aquatic Resources invites people on all islands to join in the Makahiki Kuleana Kahakai on June 6, 2026. As part of the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana, this event serves as a day of collective action to mālama the shorelines, waterways and community spaces that sustain life in Hawaiʻi.

Several groups have already committed to the initiative and the DLNR is seeking statewide participation to ensure every corner of Hawaiʻi is represented. Organizations, schools, community groups, nonprofits, businesses and stewardship partners are all encouraged to lead their own local efforts.

“Every corner of Hawaiʻi plays a role in the health of our coasts and oceans,” said DAR Protected Species Program Education Specialist Kristen Kelly. “Whether you are working in the uplands or right at the water’s edge, your efforts contribute to a healthier future for our islands.”

How to Participate

Participation is designed to be flexible, allowing organizations to host events from anywhere in Hawaiʻi. Groups are invited to organize community restoration activities on or around June 6, focusing on the specific needs of their local environment.

Eligible activities and locations include:

Restoration Work: Cleaning, restoring, or planting in native habitats.

Invasive Species Removal: Removing invasive aquatic or terrestrial species.

Diverse Environments: Events can take place at beaches, streams, fishponds, wetlands, nearshore waters, parks, trails, or any community space.

Join the Statewide Effort

The DLNR-DAR is calling on all residents to help turn this into a truly statewide movement. By organizing an event, your group becomes part of a larger network of stewards dedicated to the protection of Hawaiʻi’s natural resources.

Sign Up and Learn More: https://forms.gle/BZHJZ9rXXWXzAhMP9

Report Your Impact: After the event, groups are asked to submit a report to help track the statewide impact of these collective efforts: https://forms.gle/3MZxawC2ACDTqcMo8

“Together, we can fulfill our coastal kuleana and ensure our coastlines remain vibrant for generations to come,” organizers said.

Maui Specific Events:

Two events are already planned on Maui including a dune restoration project at Kapukaulua (Baldwin Beach Park) on June 5, 2026; and a World Ocean Day event at Stable Road in Spreckelsville on June 6, 2026. Details are posted in the event flyers below.

Kapukaulua (Baldwin Beach Park). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Stable Road, Maui. PC: DLNR