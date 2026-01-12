2026 proclaimed ‘Year of Our Coastal Kuleana’

Gov. Green and partners proclaim 2026 as the “Year of Our Coastal Kuleana,” Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo courtesy: DLNR

Gov. Josh Green on Friday proclaimed 2026 as the “Year of our Coastal Kuleana” at a proclamation signing ceremony.

The proclamation, announced in partnership with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and multiple nonprofits, is intended to encourage people across Hawaiʻi to celebrate the rich diversity of life in our coastal habitats.

“Every Hawaiʻi resident has a responsibility to care for our land, coastline and ocean,” Green said. “From small, personal efforts to making sure we remove all of our trash when leaving the park or the beach, to participating in large-scale clean-up and beautification efforts, each of us has an important role to play.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Coastal Kuleana website contains information and events to encourage the people of Hawaiʻi to take these actions in 2026:

Learn about coastal ecosystems and species including seabirds, waterbirds, native bees, ʻōpaeʻula (shrimp), limu, corals, fish, seals and turtles;

Get outside and connect with coastlines while following guidelines on pono recreation;

Help out through volunteering at a beach cleanup, planting native species in coastal areas or removing invasive plants.

Learn what we can do in our own backyards to keep pollutants out of our coastal environments.

“This is about turning kuleana into action,” said DLNR Deputy Director Ciara Kahahane. “Across DLNR and our many partners, we’re creating opportunities for people to learn about these places, enjoy them responsibly and take meaningful steps to help protect what makes our home unique.”

Speakers at Friday’s proclamation also included Helen Raine from Pacific Birds Habitat Joint Venture and Clara Orr from Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response. They highlighted specific coastal issues such as the low numbers of coastal birds and monk seals, and the ways that people can help protect these species through simple behavior choices. Other partners involved in the campaign include the Kauaʻi and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Projects, Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center, Nene.org, 808 Cleanups, Hui o Koʻolaupoko, Livable Maunalua Hui, ʻĀina Hoʻōla Initiative and others.