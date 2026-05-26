Coast Guard suspends search for overdue boater off Oʻahu
The Coast Guard suspended its search at 7 p.m. Monday for an overdue boater west of Oʻahu.
The missing 61-year-old man departed on a fishing trip early Wednesday morning and was reportedly last seen fishing near the Waiʻanae coast off the southwest side of Oʻahu.
Coast Guard and Navy crews searched over 178,898 square miles for more than 122 combined hours.
“The decision to suspend active search efforts comes after an exhaustive, coordinated search conducted under challenging conditions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nic Iannarone, search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community impacted by this tragedy.”
Search efforts began after Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a notification at 2:15 p.m. Thursday from the harbormaster of Waiʻanae Small Boat Harbor that the man’s truck and trailer were still at the boat ramp.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126). A Navy P-8 Poseidon airplane crew with Navy Command Task Force-32 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii also assisted with the search.
The following assets were involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Sector Honolulu
- Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
- Coast Guard Station Honolulu
- Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
- Navy Command Task Force-32