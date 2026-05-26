Coast Guard suspends search for overdue boater off Oʻahu

A partially submerged boat floats in the waters off the southwest coast of Oʻahu May 24, 2026. A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to a report of a partially submerged vessel 19 miles off the Waiʻanae coast of Oʻahu. (US Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point)

The Coast Guard suspended its search at 7 p.m. Monday for an overdue boater west of Oʻahu.

The missing 61-year-old man departed on a fishing trip early Wednesday morning and was reportedly last seen fishing near the Waiʻanae coast off the southwest side of Oʻahu.

Coast Guard and Navy crews searched over 178,898 square miles for more than 122 combined hours.

“The decision to suspend active search efforts comes after an exhaustive, coordinated search conducted under challenging conditions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nic Iannarone, search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community impacted by this tragedy.”

Search efforts began after Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a notification at 2:15 p.m. Thursday from the harbormaster of Waiʻanae Small Boat Harbor that the man’s truck and trailer were still at the boat ramp.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and the crew of fast response cutter USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126). A Navy P-8 Poseidon airplane crew with Navy Command Task Force-32 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii also assisted with the search.

The following assets were involved in the search:

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

Coast Guard Station Honolulu

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

Navy Command Task Force-32