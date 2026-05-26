June 2 candidate filing deadline is just days away

The deadline to file as a candidate for the 2026 Elections is Tuesday, June 2, by 4:30 p.m., leaving potential candidates just 5 business days to complete the process. The Maui County Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, strongly encourages candidates to book a filing appointment by calling 808-270-7749. Timeslots are filling quickly.

To successfully file, all candidates must provide:

The required number of signatures for their particular office

Properly notarized statements

A candidate statement and photo for the voter guide (optional, but must be uploaded to the State’s website prior to filing)

A valid ID and filing fee

Additional information, including the 2026 Hawaii Candidate’s Manual, which includes signature requirements and filing fees, is available at mauicountyvotes.gov/candidate-filing.

Following the June 2 deadline, election officials will finalize candidates for the 2026 election and begin preparing ballots. The official list of candidates is available via the Candidate Report at elections.hawaii.gov, which is updated weekdays after 4:30 p.m. Ballots for the 2026 primary election will begin arriving in voter’s mailboxes on July 21, 2026.

To learn more about elections in Maui, visit MauiCountyVotes.gov.